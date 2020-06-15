Funeral homes reopen in New Hampshire

Brought to You By

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced that funeral homes can reopen for public services on June 15, at 50 percent capacity. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium did not cease operation during the pandemic, but services and visitations were limited to fewer than 10 attendees at a time.

“Given what we have seen in other parts of the country, we feel very confident in taking some additional steps forward,” Gov. Sununu said about reopening additional businesses in the state, including funeral homes.

June 15 is also when New Hampshire’s Stay-at-Home Order expires, per Gov. Sununu. The Phaneuf location at 243 Hanover St., will begin offering expanded services beginning the week of June 15.

“Many families put their funeral and memorial service plans on hold during the pandemic, and we will work closely with them to give their loved one the dignified farewell the family envisions,” Buddy Phaneuf, President of Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, said. “We remain committed to community safety, and will adhere to strict rules related to social distancing for the welfare of our clients and their families and friends.”

Phaneuf’s locations provide:

Dedicated calling hours for those at a higher risk for infection

Hand sanitizer available in many locations throughout the building

The cleaning and disinfecting of public spaces every two hours and between services

Six-foot social distance labeling on flooring and in public spaces

A one-way flow through each of the buildings

“We are only allowing one viewing, service or gathering to take place at a time at any of our locations in order for us to be able to keep within the current guidelines as to the number of visitors and social distancing requirements,” Buddy Phaneuf said.

Phaneuf staff members will wear face coverings while in the facilities, per Gov. Sununu’s reopening guidelines. Condolences are encouraged with a six-foot distance between people, and hugging or shaking hands is discouraged.

New Hampshire churches and cemeteries have their own guidelines, based on Gov. Sununu’s reopening plan, as well as their own rules. Phaneuf will work closely with families so that all rules are clearly defined for services taking place in a place of worship or cemetery.

About Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium:

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium has been serving the public since 1906 and is one of the oldest continually owned family funeral homes in New Hampshire. Phaneuf is the largest provider of funeral services in NH and VT, and operates five full-service funeral homes, three crematories, two non-denominational chapels and a cremation society. An award-winning establishment, in 2017 Phaneuf received the Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Global Award for its innovation in the way they conduct business and client-focused leadership. In 2016, Phaneuf was named one of the Top Family Businesses in NH by Business NH Magazine and was the recipient of the Achievement of Excellence award by the Granite State Quality Council. Visit www.phaneuf.net to learn more.