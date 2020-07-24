Fulcrum named to manage construction at BAE site

AMHERST, N.H. – Earlier this month, Fulcrum Associates was named to manage construction of BAE Systems’ new location in Manchester.

The facility, coming to Goffs Falls Road, was initially announced in 2018. Renovations have been underway since April of last year on two four-story buildings at the site.

When completed, the facility will be used to support the company’s electronic warfare programs.

Fulcrum was selected by BAE Systems through a request for proposal process in February of last year and began pre-construction planning last spring.

“Expanding BAE Systems’ New Hampshire presence into Manchester will have an immense impact on the community,” said Jeffrey Luter, president of Fulcrum. “We are proud to support this initiative and continue our partnership with BAE Systems, which has a worldwide influence on the technology-led aerospace and defense industry.”