Fulcrum named to manage construction at BAE site

Friday, July 24, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Business 0

BAE Systems is expanding into Manchester on Goffs Falls Road. File photo

AMHERST, N.H.  – Earlier this month, Fulcrum Associates was named to manage construction of BAE Systems’ new location in Manchester.

The facility, coming to Goffs Falls Road, was initially announced in 2018. Renovations have been underway since April of last year on two four-story buildings at the site.

When completed, the facility will be used to support the company’s electronic warfare programs.

Fulcrum was selected by BAE Systems through a request for proposal process in February of last year and began pre-construction planning last spring.

“Expanding BAE Systems’ New Hampshire presence into Manchester will have an immense impact on the community,” said Jeffrey Luter, president of Fulcrum. “We are proud to support this initiative and continue our partnership with BAE Systems, which has a worldwide influence on the technology-led aerospace and defense industry.”

About Andrew Sylvia 1687 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.