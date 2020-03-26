Fulcrum donates coats to Manchester non-profits

AMHERST, N.H. – Recently Fulcrum Associates, a southern New Hampshire construction firm, donated winter coats to a variety of non-profit groups operating in Manchester.

The initiative gave 40 coats to Families in Transition – New Horizons and 98 to Veterans Count, the philanthropic arm of Easter Seals Military and Veterans Services.

“I wasn’t sure what people would be willing to contribute following holiday initiatives, but Fulcrum employees have a way of coming together for those in need so we set the goal of 100 coats and asked our network to donate,” said Karen Massone, Fulcrum’s Director of Human Resources. “Thanks to the generosity of our own employees, business partners and friends, we exceeded our goal by more than 100 percent with 204 coats collected and we will absolutely run the coat drive again next year.”

In 2019, Fulcrum raised $22,000 for the New Hampshire Food Bank through its annual Charity Golf Classic in September, and more than 50 toys during Tower of Toys and C.H.a.D toy drive in December. Fulcrum is currently participating in the community-funded renovation of Nashua Police Athletic League’s Youth Safe Haven, set for completion in the fall.