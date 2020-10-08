Fulcrum donates $30k to NH Food Bank

Amherst, N.H. – Fulcrum Associates, a leading construction management firm in southern New Hampshire, recently donated $30,000, the equivalent of roughly 60,000 meals, to the New Hampshire Food Bank during its fourth annual Charity Golf Classic.

The tournament, held at the Wentworth by the Sea Country Club in Rye on September 22, raised funds to support the New Hampshire Food Bank’s mission of providing nutritious food to the one in seven New Hampshire residents who are food insecure, meaning they do not know where their next meal is coming from. More than $70,000, the equivalent of about 140,000 meals, has been raised and donated to the New Hampshire Food Bank by Fulcrum since the company established its annual Charity Golf Classic in 2017.

“Fulcrum is proud to support the crucial work the New Hampshire Food Bank is doing to feed New Hampshire’s most vulnerable community,” said Jeffrey Luter, president of Fulcrum. “At about 50-cents per meal, any size donation has an incredible impact, particularly as demand has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. We thank our friends, families and industry associates who participated in our tournament this year in support of an incredible organization that is helping our fellow Granite Staters in need.”

As the only food bank in the state, the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, delivers nutritious food to partner agencies statewide, including food pantries, soup kitchens, afterschool programs, senior centers and other nonprofit programs. Last year, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed more than 14.2 million pounds of food to its partners statewide. The New Hampshire Food Bank expects to greatly exceed that number this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the pandemic, we estimate an additional 71,000 people in New Hampshire are food insecure, a 55 percent increase over last year,” said Eileen Liponis, executive director of the New Hampshire Food Bank. “This is a difficult time for many people in our community and we are so thankful to Fulcrum and its partners for their generosity and support during this unprecedented time.”

Nearly 40 teams from dozens of companies came together for Fulcrum’s fourth annual Charity Golf Classic, with support from 37 sponsors, including Crown Chimney, Great NH Restaurants and Interstate Electric Services. Ultimately, the winning foursome was a group represented by Doug Martin of Colliers, Joe Kifer of Avid Engineers, Colby Boppel of Radius Financial Group and Bill Jean of Fulcrum Associates, who walked away with the tournament’s coveted Fulcrum-orange jackets.