Fugitive wanted for murder in Lowell arrested in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – A circuit court judge found just cause for a homeless man to be held without bail on a fugitive from justice warrant accusing him in the shooting death of a Lowell, Mass., man last September.

Billoeum Phan, 28, whose address is listed as homeless in court records on file in 9th Circuit – District Division – Manchester, and his two brothers Channa Phan, 27, and Billy Phan, 29, both of Lowell, are all charged with murder. The three men are accused of shooting Tyrone Phet, 22, of Lowell on Sept. 14, killing him.

Channa and Billy Phan were arrested Friday in Lowell. They were arraigned in Lowell District Court the same day and ordered held without bail with a further court hearing on Dec. 1.

Billoeum Phan was arrested last Friday afternoon in Manchester. On Monday he was arraigned in circuit court and ordered held without bail with a further hearing set for Nov. 30.

However, on Wednesday Judge William H. Lyons found there was cause to hold him. He gave Lowell Police until Nov. 12 to come to Manchester to get Phan.

The three men are accused of shooting Phet while he was seated in his car outside his residence on Spring Avenue.

According to the Lowell Sun, they parked near Phet’s residence and waited 21 minutes (the time was determined by investigators after viewing video surveillance footage of the incident) before two men got out of the SUV and allegedly shot him.

Police said they then fled the scene. In the days following the murder, Channa Phan took steps to get rid of the get-away car by having his girlfriend sell it at auction, according to police.

The Lowell Sun also reported that as a teen, Billoeum Phan was tried as an adult for the murder of a 21-year-old man. A jury found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter and he served seven years in prison.

The man the Phans are accused of killing was a former star athlete and captain of the Chelmsford High School football team.

The Phans are gang members and police said Phet was an associate, not a member, of a rival gang.