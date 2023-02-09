Fugitive couple arrested in Manchester by U.S. Marshals

CONCORD, NH – The U.S. Marshals Service – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force wants to thank the Manchester Police Department and the public for their assistance in locating two-time “Fugitive of the Week,” Jose Hiram Martinez-Rolon, who was arrested Feb. 8 by the JFTF along with his girlfriend Sabrina Deleon. The arrests mark the end of a fugitive investigation that started in Nov. 2021 and brings to justice fugitives from both the federal and state courts.

Martinez-Rolon, 31, also known as “Ardilla” (Spanish for “squirrel”), has been wanted since a U.S. District Court arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 22, 2021, for violating supervised release conditions. He was on supervised release after being convicted of distributing fentanyl in Oct. 2020 and sentenced to 30 months in prison, but Martinez-Rolon violated federal probation conditions within six months of release when he was found in possession of drugs, failed to attend treatment, and refused to report for drug testing.

The U.S. Marshals Service featured Martinez-Rolon as the Fugitive of the Week on May 4 and again on Oct. 19 to reinvigorate public interest. The leads developed from the media campaign were extremely helpful, and when combined with intelligence provided by Manchester PD, the JFTF was able to identify and locate the fugitive’s girlfriend, Deleon, 38, who had an open arrest warrant for theft-related charges.

A surveillance operation identified the couple getting into a vehicle in the Pinardville neighborhood of Manchester. The vehicle was then stopped by the JFTF near the intersection of Agnes and Pinard Streets. Both Martinez-Rolon and Deleon were taken into custody safely and without further incident. Deleon was transported to Manchester PD, and Martinez-Rolon was taken into federal custody. He will be arraigned at the U.S. District Court later today.

“The fugitive in this case went to great lengths to move around and hide from law enforcement,” the U.S. Marshals Service case agent stated. “However, the combination of an interested public willing to provide assistance, great local police intelligence, and sound investigative techniques, ensured Martinez-Rolon will be held responsible for his actions.”

Since the inception of the U.S. Marshals – New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force in 2002, these partnerships have resulted in over 8,590 arrests. These arrests have ranged in seriousness from murder, assault, unregistered sex offenders, probation and parole violations and numerous other serious offenses. Nationally the United States Marshals Service fugitive programs are carried out with local law enforcement in 94 district offices, 85 local fugitive task forces, 8 regional task forces, as well as a growing network of offices in foreign countries.