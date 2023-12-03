From the inside out: Downtown ‘Winter Wonderland’ Holiday Parade 2023

MANCHESTER, NH – This year’s Holiday Parade went off without a hitch – or so it seems, as the grand procession of about 60 community groups, individuals and businesses made its way along Elm Street heading south from Brady Sullivan Tower to the Hilton Doubletree Hotel.

The parade was organized this year by Sophia Koustas, who was hired by the city to oversee the planning. And the theme was “Winter Wonderland,” which was reflected in many of the creative floats.

In advance of the parade the annual BASC Santa Shuffle created a surreal visual of thousands of Santas in all shapes and sizes dashing up and down Elm Street, collecting candy – and cheers – from supporters along the way.

Below are some photos and video footage captured by yours truly, who this year had the thrill of riding in the parade as a guest of Diz’s Cafe. I really appreciated the perspective of seeing throngs of people along Elm Street cheering and waving, so many of them dressed up in the spirit of the season with festive hats, light-up accessories and goodwill.

Below: View of the parade from the back of Diz’s Cafe truck.

Below: BASC Santa Shuffle 2023 (aka The Running of the Santas).

Photo Gallery