Friends of Manchester Mounted Patrol get boost from Members First Credit Union

MANCHESTER, NH – For seven consecutive years, Members First Credit Union has sponsored the Friends of the Manchester Mounted Patrol. The Mounted Patrol has been an innovative part of the Manchester Police Department since 1999, patrolling downtown Manchester on horseback and appearing at public events, schools, and parades as an ambassador of the Manchester Police. The unit is funded by the non-profit Friends of The Manchester Mounted Patrol, which relies on donations and sponsorships from organizations like Members First.

Currently, the Patrol has three horses: General Stark, the mustachioed 16-year-old Clydesdale; Bruno, the fun-loving 9-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross, and Eddy, the adorable 20-year-old Palomino Shetland pony. Eddy, the newest member of the group, is quickly becoming a community favorite. His small size enables him to go into schools and nursing homes to interact with more members of the public. The Mounted Patrol’s rider, Officer Kelly McKenney, has been a part of the Community Policing Division since 2016 patrolling downtown Manchester on horseback, making appearances at community events across the state, and now managing the busy social demands of Eddy.

“I’ve been working with and riding horses for most of my life,” said Officer McKenney. “As part of the Manchester Mounted Patrol, I’ve seen firsthand how our horses remove barriers with the people we encounter. The addition of Eddy has given us a less intimidating way to interact with the public on a more intimate level. Sponsors like Members First make it possible for us to continue to support the Manchester community.”

“We admire the unique service of the Mounted Patrol throughout downtown Manchester and in our parks and community centers,” said Members First Credit Union president and CEO, Bruce Leighton. “We are happy to sponsor the work they do to protect and assist our neighbors.”

The Friends of The Manchester Mounted Patrol is a self-funded, non-profit organization that relies on donations, such as this one from Members First Credit Union, to cover expenses associated with operating the unit. For more information about the Manchester Mounted Patrol, visit “Friends of Manchester Mounted Patrol” on Facebook.

