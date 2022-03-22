Friends of Aine to hold fundraising gala on March 26

MANCHESTER, NH – To support its mission of helping children and families navigate the grief process, Friends of Aine is holding its 6th annual Gala March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown.

Event organizers say the gala will include dinner, dancing, and a live auction with all proceeds benefitting the grief support services of Friends of Aine.

Friends of Aine is the only nonprofit organization in New Hampshire whose sole mission is to support grieving children, teens, and families. Through a network of trained volunteer facilitators, its peer-to-peer support programs assist children and teens with sharing their experiences, exploring topics related to grief, learning coping strategies, and not feeling alone in their grief. All programs are provided at no cost.

The organization is inspired by Aine Phillips, who died suddenly at the age of 8, and the lack of existing grief support at the time for her surviving sister, Bella. Last year, the organization opened a newly renovated building on Manchester’s West Side which will help even more families in need.

Auction items will include a football autographed by the recently un-retired Tom Brady, original creations by local artists, and vacation packages to domestic and international locations including Belize, and more.

“Our mission at Friends of Aine is to help children and families grieving a death navigate their individual path to a hopeful future,” said Christine Phillips, Co-Founder, Friends of Aine. “Our Gala event is an opportunity to share our work and celebrate its positive impact with the community.”

To learn more, please visit:friendsofaine.com.