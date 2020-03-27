Friends and family concerned for missing Derry woman known to frequent Manchester

DERRY, NH – The Derry Police Department is investigating a report of a missing person.

Amanda Grazewski, 21, was last seen in Derry on March 17, 2020, where she was staying with a friend on Birch Street. She reportedly left that residence in the early morning hours without her purse, cell phone or other belongings and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said Amanda has a history of substance abuse. She is known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett.

Derry police are seeking the public’s help in locating her. She is 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She does not own vehicle or have access to one.

Anyone with information regarding Amanda Grazewski or her present whereabouts is asked to contact Derry Police at 603-432-6111.