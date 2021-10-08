Friday’s weather: You’ll be walking on sunshine today, high of 72

Friday’s Weather
A sun-filled sky today with highs in the lower 70s. A cold front later tonight will bring cooler weather for the weekend along with dry conditions.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 9 – Oct. 13
Today: Sunny & pleasant High 72 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds Low 52 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 63 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cool High 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Columbus Day: Partial sun & warmer High 71 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Great weather for viewing fall foliage. Next week will be dry with temperatures in the 70s.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-50s…except around 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds around 25 mph becoming east around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs around 60. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!