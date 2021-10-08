Friday’s weather: You’ll be walking on sunshine today, high of 72

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-50s…except around 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds around 25 mph becoming east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs around 60. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.