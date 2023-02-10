Friday’s weather: Unseasonably mild with high of 54

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Today will be unseasonably mild & windy with a near-record warm high of 54. High pressure builds in this weekend with quiet weather and continued above normal temperatures.



5-Day Outlook, Feb. 10-14 Today: Some clouds & sun, windy, & warmer with near-record warmth (56 in 1955). High 54 (feel like 49) WSW 20-30+ mph Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 31(feel like 23) Winds: W 10-20 mph Saturday: Sunny, breezy, & cooler. High 38 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 30 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday: Mild with some clouds & sun. High 45 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph Monday night: Some clouds. Low 29 Winds: N 5-15 mph Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week temperatures are in the 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 50 mph increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 70 mph increase to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.