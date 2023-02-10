Friday’s weather: Unseasonably mild with high of 54

Weather Watch Video

Friday’s Weather

Today will be unseasonably mild & windy with a near-record warm high of 54. High pressure builds in this weekend with quiet weather and continued above normal temperatures.


5-Day Outlook, Feb. 10-14

Today: Some clouds & sun, windy, & warmer with near-record warmth (56 in 1955). High 54 (feel like 49) WSW 20-30+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 31(feel like 23) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, & cooler. High 38 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 30 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Mild with some clouds & sun. High 45 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Monday night: Some clouds. Low 29 Winds: N 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week temperatures are in the 40s.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 50 mph increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 70 mph increase to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

 

