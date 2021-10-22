Friday’s weather: Temps dip for the weekend, plus Old Farmers vs. NOAA for your winter forecast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Friday’s Weather

One more warm day with highs around 70. Mostly dry but much cooler this weekend with highs in the 50s.

Old Farmers v. NOAA

NOAA’s Winter Outlook is just the opposite of the Old Farmer’s Almanac!!

Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook

NOAA’s winter outlook

5-Day Outlook Oct. 22 – Oct. 26