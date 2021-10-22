Friday’s weather: Temps dip for the weekend, plus Old Farmers vs. NOAA for your winter forecast

Friday’s Weather
One more warm day with highs around 70. Mostly dry but much cooler this weekend with highs in the 50s.
Old Farmers v. NOAA
NOAA’s Winter Outlook is just the opposite of the Old Farmer’s Almanac!!
Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook
NOAA’s winter outlook
5-Day Outlook Oct. 22 – Oct. 26
Today: Mostly sunny & nice High 70 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny & cool with a chilly breeze High 56 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and chilly Low 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds but cool High 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cool High 55 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloud with some frost possible Low 34 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week a storm should stay to our south. It will be followed by a spooky storm moving in for Halloween weekend with rain & wind.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s…except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5000 feet.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
