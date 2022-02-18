Friday’s weather: Sunshine with a wind advisory in the a.m., temperature will drop

Thursday, February 17, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Thursday’s Weather

A cold front will push across Manchester this morning then a clearing sky with sunshine. Temperatures will fall very quickly behind the front with a morning high in the mid-50s dropping into the 30s by late morning. WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected in portions of southern New Hampshire. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

RECORD BREAKER

The high temperature of 63 in Manchester yesterday was record-breaking the old record 56 in 2011.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 18- Feb. 22

Today: Early showers then turning sunny breezy and colder. Morning high of 55 with temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Clear and much colder. Low 19 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds, breezy, and cold with afternoon snow showers. High 37 (feel like 27) Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 19 (feel like 11) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 39 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
President’s Day: Partly sunny & milder. High 55 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain. High 49 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Periods of rain. Low 43 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warmer temperatures for President’s Day, with above-normal temperatures through the middle of next week.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Snow showers likely with sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Snow showers are likely with rain in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.
