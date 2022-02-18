Friday’s weather: Sunshine with a wind advisory in the a.m., temperature will drop

Thursday’s Weather
RECORD BREAKER
The high temperature of 63 in Manchester yesterday was record-breaking the old record 56 in 2011.
5-Day Outlook Feb. 18- Feb. 22
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Warmer temperatures for President’s Day, with above-normal temperatures through the middle of next week.
Ski Report via Ski NH