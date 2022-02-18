Friday’s weather: Sunshine with a wind advisory in the a.m., temperature will drop

A cold front will push across Manchester this morning then a clearing sky with sunshine. Temperatures will fall very quickly behind the front with a morning high in the mid-50s dropping into the 30s by late morning. WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected in portions of southern New Hampshire. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

RECORD BREAKER

The high temperature of 63 in Manchester yesterday was record-breaking the old record 56 in 2011.