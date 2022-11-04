Friday’s weather: Sunshine with a record high of 71

Thursday, November 3, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

The work week will end with record warmth with a high of 71 degrees breaking the old record of 68 set in 2015. Our first weekend in November will feel more like early June with highs 20 degrees above normal.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 4-Nov. 8

Today: Mostly sunny with record warmth (Record 68 2015). High 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and mild. Low 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds very warm with record-tying warmth. High 75 (Record 75 2015) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Low 61 Winds: SSW 15-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with near-record warmth. High 74 (Record 75 2015) Winds: SSW 10-20
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 58 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny and still warm. High 74 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & cooler. Low Near 40 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 53 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & cold. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be in the low to mid-70s! Record highs could tumble Saturday and Sunday!!

I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.

Tomorrow night, the weather forecast for the sixth game of the World Series in Houston: Clear & nice. The game-time temperature of 65 with a wind out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

 

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

