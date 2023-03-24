Friday’s weather: Sunshine returns with cooler temps in the upper 40s

Weather Watch Video

Friday’s Weather

Today sunshine returns with cooler temperatures in the upper 40s but with the wind feeling like 40.

Low pressure developing near Cape Cod Saturday night and tracking into the Gulf of Maine early Sunday will bring the potential for wet snow that may mix with rain. Depending on the strength and ultimate track of the system some accumulating snow will be possible into Sunday morning. 5-Day Outlook, March 24-28 Today: Partly to mostly sunny & windy. High 49 (feel like 40) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 30 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Cloudy with light rain & wet snow (Tr-1″) High 40 (feel like 32) Winds: E 10-15 mph Saturday night: Wet snow & rain (Tr-1″). Low 34 (feel like 25) Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Sunday: Clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine & wind. High 50 (feel like 46) Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy & breezy. Low 35 (feel like 26) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Monday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 52 (feel like 43) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 50 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

March came in like a lion with snow and now it looks like it will go out like a lion with the possibility of snow. A spring snowstorm is possible next Wednesday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 50 mph decrease to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.