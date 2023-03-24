Friday’s weather: Sunshine returns with cooler temps in the upper 40s

Weather Watch Video
Friday’s Weather
Today sunshine returns with cooler temperatures in the upper 40s but with the wind feeling like 40.
Low pressure developing near Cape Cod Saturday night and tracking into the Gulf of Maine early Sunday will bring the potential for wet snow that may mix with rain. Depending on the strength and ultimate track of the system some accumulating snow will be possible into Sunday morning.
5-Day Outlook, March 24-28
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
March came in like a lion with snow and now it looks like it will go out like a lion with the possibility of snow. A spring snowstorm is possible next Wednesday.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 50 mph decrease to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.