Friday’s weather: Sunshine gives way to clouds, then snow through the night, high of 43

SIGNIFICANT SNOWSTORM POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO TOMORROW

A winter storm is forecast to move into the eastern Great Lakes today with a secondary area of low pressure developing along the southern New England coast by Saturday. A band of heavy snowfall is expected to lift northeast ahead of the storm, reaching southern New Hampshire tonight and spreading north through the overnight. The bulk of the snowfall accumulation is expected with this band, though additional accumulation is possible through midday tomorrow as low-pressure drifts east. A

WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING.

WHAT...Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 12 inches and sleet accumulations up to one-quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph near the coast causing near-blizzard conditions.

WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From tonight through Saturday evening.

IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility to create very dangerous driving conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts on Manchester Ink Link for updates on this situation