Friday’s weather: Sunshine gives way to clouds, then snow through the night, high of 43

Thursday, March 2, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video

Friday’s Weather

Today sunshine giving way to clouds with periods of snow tonight. The snowstorm will bring heavy snow with amounts of 8″ to 14″ with wind gusts to 35 mph. Heaviest late tonight into tomorrow morning with the storm ending tomorrow evening.

Travel Advisories/Hazardous Weather Advisories

SIGNIFICANT SNOWSTORM POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO TOMORROW
A winter storm is forecast to move into the eastern Great Lakes today with a secondary area of low pressure developing along the southern New England coast by Saturday. A band of heavy snowfall is expected to lift northeast ahead of the storm, reaching southern New Hampshire tonight and spreading north through the overnight. The bulk of the snowfall accumulation is expected with this band, though additional accumulation is possible through midday tomorrow as low-pressure drifts east. A
WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING.
WHAT...Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 12 inches and sleet accumulations up to one-quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph near the coast causing near-blizzard conditions.
WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN…From tonight through Saturday evening.
IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility to create very dangerous driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts on Manchester Ink Link for updates on this situation

Weather  History

How did this winter’s temperatures compare to the recent historical record? In the West, 🥶. In the East, 🔥. Most of New Hampshire fell into the top 5 warmest on record.

5-Day Outlook, March 3-7

Today: Sunshine giving way to clouds. High 43 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Periods of snow (5-9″) & wind. Low 31 (feeling like 17) Winds: E 10-15+ mph

Saturday: Snowy (3-5″) & windy. High 33 (feel like 24) Winds: NE 10-20+ mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with flurries by morning. Low 27 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: Morning flurries with some afternoon sun. High Around 40 (feel like 32) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Some clearing late. Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 44 (feel like 37) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

After the storm on Saturday next week, no storms in the forecast!

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 40 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 20 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below in the morning.

 

