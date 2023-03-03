Friday’s weather: Sunshine gives way to clouds, then snow through the night, high of 43

Weather Watch Video
Friday’s Weather
Today sunshine giving way to clouds with periods of snow tonight. The snowstorm will bring heavy snow with amounts of 8″ to 14″ with wind gusts to 35 mph. Heaviest late tonight into tomorrow morning with the storm ending tomorrow evening.
Travel Advisories/Hazardous Weather Advisories
Weather History
How did this winter’s temperatures compare to the recent historical record? In the West, 🥶. In the East, 🔥. Most of New Hampshire fell into the top 5 warmest on record.
5-Day Outlook, March 3-7
Today: Sunshine giving way to clouds. High 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Periods of snow (5-9″) & wind. Low 31 (feeling like 17) Winds: E 10-15+ mph
Saturday: Snowy (3-5″) & windy. High 33 (feel like 24) Winds: NE 10-20+ mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with flurries by morning. Low 27 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: Morning flurries with some afternoon sun. High Around 40 (feel like 32) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Some clearing late. Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 44 (feel like 37) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
After the storm on Saturday next week, no storms in the forecast!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 40 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 20 below in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below in the morning.