Friday’s weather: Sunny, windy and warmish, high around 63

Look Up: Planetary Alignment

The moon is to align with four planets before the end of April.

Early risers waking up before the crack of dawn will be rewarded with great views of the planets through the end of the month. Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn have lined up in the early morning sky and will continue to glow in a row throughout the rest of April.

The quartet can be easily seen without a telescope in the eastern sky, and another celestial object will join the alignment early next week. The crescent moon will appear near the four planets about an hour before sunrise on Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26. Right now, the weather is not in our favor.

Planets are not to scale. The rings of Saturn cannot be seen without a telescope.