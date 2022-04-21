Friday’s weather: Sunny, windy and warmish, high around 63

Friday’s Weather

Today a frontal boundary moves offshore, and surface high pressure moves in from the Great Lakes with mostly sunny and blustery conditions. The winds will gust over 25 mph during the afternoon from the northwest making the low 60s feel even cooler.

5-Day Outlook April 22-April 26

Today: Mostly sunny and windy. High 63 Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mix sun and clouds. High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy. High 61 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 45 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy with some showers. High 58 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some rain. Low 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Look Up: Planetary Alignment

The moon is to align with four planets before the end of April.
Early risers waking up before the crack of dawn will be rewarded with great views of the planets through the end of the month. Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn have lined up in the early morning sky and will continue to glow in a row throughout the rest of April.
The quartet can be easily seen without a telescope in the eastern sky, and another celestial object will join the alignment early next week. The crescent moon will appear near the four planets about an hour before sunrise on Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26. Right now, the weather is not in our favor.
Planets are not to scale. The rings of Saturn cannot be seen without a telescope.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No significant storms are in sight! Should stay dry the next 5 days.

TAKE  HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers and rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 16.

 

