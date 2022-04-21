Friday’s weather: Sunny, windy and warmish, high around 63

Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook April 22-April 26
Look Up: Planetary Alignment
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
No significant storms are in sight! Should stay dry the next 5 days.
TAKE HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers and rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 16.