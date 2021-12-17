Friday’s weather: Sunny, windy and mild with a high of 51

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak; Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)

Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,

Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain

Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 30. West winds 55 to 65 mph… except west 65 to 85 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values are as low as zero.