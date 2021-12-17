Friday’s weather: Sunny, windy and mild with a high of 51

Thursday, December 16, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Thursday’s Weather

A cold front moves offshore this morning with shifting winds to W/NW. So, a windy day is ahead with gusts over 20 mph. Colder air lags behind the front so another mild day can be expected with highs in the low 50s before temperatures begin to fall later in the day.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 16 – Dec. 20

Today: Sunny, windy & mild. High 51 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & colder Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10+ mph
Saturday: Cloudy with snow developing by noon (1-2″). High 35 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Periods of snow (4-8″). Low 28 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Early flurries followed by some sun with a brisk wind. High 34 (feels like 24) Winds: NW 10-20+
Sunday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 17 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 38 Winds: WMW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 17 Winds: Light & Variable

 Weather Alert

After a record warm day yesterday, snow will develop by lunchtime Saturday and will end by early Sunday morning. A plowable snowfall is possible, which means 6″+.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 8 days before Christmas forecast: Some morning ice is possible.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak; Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)

Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,

Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain

Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 30. West winds 55 to 65 mph… except west 65 to 85 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

weather spotter

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!