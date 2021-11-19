Friday’s weather: Sunny, windy and cooler with passing flurries

Friday’s Weather
Highs today will be 25 degrees colder compared to yesterday, with a cold wind making it feel like 35 along with a passing flurry.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 19 – Nov. 23
Today: Partly sunny, breezy and colder, with a passing flurry. High 45 (feel like 35) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sun and clouds mixed. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 52 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with rain late. Low 45 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy with occasional light rain High 55 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Monday night: Cloudy and colder (potential for a strong coastal storm). Low 34 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & windy with a few flurries or snow showers. High 39 (feeling like 29) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & cold Low 26 (feel like the teens) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Record Temps
The high temperature yesterday hit 70, just one degree from a record. The record 71 set in 1953. Normal high yesterday is 49, 21 degrees above normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Coldest air of the season moving in next week, Thanksgiving feel-like temperature in the 30s!
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 55 mph increasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!