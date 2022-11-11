Friday’s Weather: Sunny start before remnants of Nicole brings rain, gusty wind, high of 69

Friday, November 11, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Today will start off dry with some sun, but cloud cover will steadily increase through the day as deep moisture associated with the remnants of Nicole overspread the region with rain by evening.

Heads Up

Gusty winds and moderate rainfall tonight and early tomorrow morning as a frontal system interacts with deep moisture from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Nicole that moves inland and northward along the Appalachians. There can be flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas due to leaves blocking catch basins.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 11-15, 2022

Veterans Day: Clouding up and warm with rain by evening. High 69 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Friday night: Windy & mild with rain (.75″) moderate at times. Low 61 Winds: S 10-15+ mph
Saturday: Morning thunderstorms (.25″) followed by some afternoon sun, breezy and warm. High 71 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cool with a mix of sun & clouds. High 53 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Becoming clear and cold. Low 31 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 45 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cold with some sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning much colder next week with highs only in the 40s. The potential for snow to rain next Wednesday.

White Mountains Weather

White Mountains Weather White Mountains Weather The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to the southwest around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

