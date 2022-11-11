Friday’s Weather: Sunny start before remnants of Nicole brings rain, gusty wind, high of 69

Heads Up

Gusty winds and moderate rainfall tonight and early tomorrow morning as a frontal system interacts with deep moisture from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Nicole that moves inland and northward along the Appalachians. There can be flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas due to leaves blocking catch basins.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 11-15, 2022

Veterans Day: Clouding up and warm with rain by evening. High 69 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Friday night: Windy & mild with rain (.75″) moderate at times. Low 61 Winds: S 10-15+ mph

Saturday: Morning thunderstorms (.25″) followed by some afternoon sun, breezy and warm. High 71 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cool with a mix of sun & clouds. High 53 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Becoming clear and cold. Low 31 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 45 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cold with some sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable