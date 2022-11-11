Friday’s Weather: Sunny start before remnants of Nicole brings rain, gusty wind, high of 69

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
Today will start off dry with some sun, but cloud cover will steadily increase through the day as deep moisture associated with the remnants of Nicole overspread the region with rain by evening.
Heads Up
Gusty winds and moderate rainfall tonight and early tomorrow morning as a frontal system interacts with deep moisture from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Nicole that moves inland and northward along the Appalachians. There can be flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas due to leaves blocking catch basins.
Daily Forecast for Nov. 11-15, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Turning much colder next week with highs only in the 40s. The potential for snow to rain next Wednesday.
White Mountains Weather White Mountains Weather The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to the southwest around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.