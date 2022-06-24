Friday’s weather: Sunny skies with a few spot showers, low 80s

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Friday’s Weather

Seasonable with some sun & mainly dry today other than a few spot showers with highs mainly in the lower 80s.

5-Day Outlook June 24-June 30

Today: Some sun, humid, and warmer. High 81 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mainly clear, mild, and humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Hazy, warm, and humid. Low 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of clouds and humid; not as warm with a few showers & thunderstorms. High 82 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Early shower then clearing and less humid. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Comfortable with clouds & sun. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & cool. Low 56 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week June will go out with temperatures in the 80s with muggy conditions.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Clouds & fog giving way to some sun.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 59 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 08:53 AM. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 03:12 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of stray showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 63 degrees.

