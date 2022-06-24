Friday’s weather: Sunny skies with a few spot showers, low 80s

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Clouds & fog giving way to some sun.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 59 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 08:53 AM. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 03:12 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee