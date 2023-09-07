Friday’s weather: Sunny hot and humid, stray afternoon shower, high of 90

Thursday, September 7, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

One more hot day with a high of 90 degrees but it feels like 96 degrees with a stray evening thunderstorm any thunderstorm can bring flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 8–12

Today: Some sun, hot, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 96) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Very warm & humid. Low 72 (record low max; 70 2016) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some hazy sun & humid with spot thunderstorms. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High Around 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Humid & warm with some evening showers & thunderstorms. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 77 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Lots of clouds & humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with less humidity. High 76 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some showers. Low 63 Winds: Light& Variable

It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity

Weekend thunderstorms will break the heat but not the humidity!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Humidity breaks next Tuesday with cooler-than-normal temperatures in the 70s some fifteen to twenty degrees cooler than this week.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph… except southwest 20 to 30 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Humid with sun and some clouds.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Low 80s.

Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 07:02 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 01:14 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 76 degrees.

