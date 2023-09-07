Friday’s weather: Sunny hot and humid, stray afternoon shower, high of 90

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph… except southwest 20 to 30 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.