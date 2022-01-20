Friday’s weather: Sunny but cold followed by a stretch of ‘brrr’ into next week

Friday’s Weather

Arctic air will continue to move into New Hampshire today with highs only in the upper teens but feeling like 9. Winds will be lighter tonight as air temperatures are expected to fall to around zero with wind chills of -9.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 21- Jan. 25

Today: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 18 (feel like 9) Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear and frigid. Low around 0 (feel like -9) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun and cold. High 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly sunny and colder. High 24 Winds: NW 5-10+ mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 14 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Some snow and not as cold. High 32 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Early snow showers with clearing late. Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Waves of arctic air to kick off a prolonged stretch of bitter cold into next week.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph… except northwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 43 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 3 below to 7 above zero. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

