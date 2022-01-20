Friday’s weather: Sunny but cold followed by a stretch of ‘brrr’ into next week

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph… except northwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 43 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 3 below to 7 above zero. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

