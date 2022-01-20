Friday’s weather: Sunny but cold followed by a stretch of ‘brrr’ into next week

Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Jan. 21- Jan. 25
Today: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 18 (feel like 9) Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and frigid. Low around 0 (feel like -9) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun and cold. High 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly sunny and colder. High 24 Winds: NW 5-10+ mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 14 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some snow and not as cold. High 32 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Early snow showers with clearing late. Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Waves of arctic air to kick off a prolonged stretch of bitter cold into next week.