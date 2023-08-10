Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy, less humid with a high of 82

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except northwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.