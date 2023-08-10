Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy, less humid with a high of 82

Thursday, August 10, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with less humidity highs in the lower 80s.

Perseids on Display This Weekend

One of the best meteor showers of 2023 to captivate weekend stargazers. The Perseid meteor shower will peak on the night of Saturday, Aug. 12, into the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 13. Most stargazers should be able to count up to 40 to 60 shooting stars per hour, but from dark locations devoid of light pollution, that number could reach 100 visible meteors per hour. Some meteors may streak across the sky shortly after nightfall, but the AMS said the best activity will not take place until the second half of the night as the shower’s radiant point climbs higher in the northeastern sky. Our best night for viewing is tonight.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 11 – 15

Today: Sunny & breezy with less humidity. High 82 (feel like 82) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Clear & comfortable; good conditions for viewing the meteor shower. Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & clouds. High 84 (feel like 85) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds and more humid with strong thunderstorms. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Humid with some sun & clouds with thunderstorms in spots. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds and turning less humid. Low 63 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mainly sunny & nice. High 84 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Clouding up & more humid with some rain late. Low 66 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High 77 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Early showers & humid with some clearing late. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

So far in August, temperatures have been below normal. Heat can build during the middle to late part of August as many kids return to school. This can be accompanied by high humidity and the risk of thunderstorms.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except northwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Plenty of sunshine and nice.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 80.
Winds: West winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 63.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 08:32 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 02:44 PM

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 70 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts