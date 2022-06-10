Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and pleasant, high around 80

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday’s Weather

Dry and seasonably warm today and tomorrow with highs around 80. A few showers are possible at times later Sunday into Monday, then dry and seasonable conditions return for Tuesday through Thursday.

5-Day Outlook June 10-June 14

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. High 78 Winds: W 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: More clouds than sun. High 80 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Partly sunny with a spot afternoon shower. High 76 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain late. Low 60 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday: Humid with showers and spot thunderstorms. High: 77 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Last June we had our first heat wave before the start of summer. No heat in sight through the middle of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Mostly sunny; noticeably less humid than recent days.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: West winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 08:06 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 02:29 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs around 70. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 64 degrees.

