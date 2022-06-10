Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and pleasant, high around 80

Friday’s Weather
Dry and seasonably warm today and tomorrow with highs around 80. A few showers are possible at times later Sunday into Monday, then dry and seasonable conditions return for Tuesday through Thursday.
5-Day Outlook June 10-June 14
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. High 78 Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: More clouds than sun. High 80 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partly sunny with a spot afternoon shower. High 76 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain late. Low 60 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Humid with showers and spot thunderstorms. High: 77 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Mostly sunny; noticeably less humid than recent days.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: West winds around 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 3 feet.
Water temperature: 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 08:06 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 02:29 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee