Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and nice, high of 75

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
VIDEO: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Weather Alerts
The low yesterday morning of 28 degrees was not a record the record is 25 degrees set in 2002. The low Wednesday of 33 degrees at 11:38 PM broke the old record of 34 degrees set in 1967.
5-Day Forecast May 19-23
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly sunny
UV Index: Very High
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 06:08 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 12:04 PM.
Lake Winnipesaukee
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs around 70. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.