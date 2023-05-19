Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and nice, high of 75

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s… except around 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 12 in the morning. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny

UV Index: Very High

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 06:08 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 12:04 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs around 70. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.