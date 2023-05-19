Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and nice, high of 75

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, May 18, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

VIDEO: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs in the mid-70s.


Weather Alerts

The low yesterday morning of 28 degrees was not a record the record is 25 degrees set in 2002. The low Wednesday of 33 degrees at 11:38 PM broke the old record of 34 degrees set in 1967.

5-Day Forecast May 19-23

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 75 Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy. Low 50 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers with afternoon rain (.30″). High 68 Winds: SSE 10-15+ mph
Saturday night: Some rain (.50″) early. Low 56 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 71 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear & chilly. Low around 40 Winds: Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny & nice. High Around 70 Winds: E10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An early look at Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of summer has some sun & clouds with temperatures in the low 80s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s… except around 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 12 in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny

UV Index: Very High

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 06:08 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 12:04 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs around 70. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts