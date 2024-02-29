Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and milder, high of 44

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

High pressure passes by to our south today. This moderates temperatures and brings lighter winds with a high of 44. Milder this weekend into early next week, but also be wet at times.

5-Day Outlook, March 1-5

Today (March 1): Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 44 (feel like 39) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 32 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & very mild with afternoon showers. High 50 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 57 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with some showers. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy & mild with some morning showers. High 57 Winds: NE 5-10mph
Monday night: Cloudy & mild with evening showers. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mild with some afternoon sunshine. High 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 45 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

Strong gusty winds yesterday:

  • Manchester had a wind gust of 53 mph at 3:49 AM.
  • Nashua had a wind gust of 45 mph at 10:40 AM.
  • Portsmouth had a wind gust of 44 mph at 1:26 AM.
  • Mount Washington had a wind gust of 70 mph at 11 AM.
  • Concord had a wind gust of 52 mph at 1:03 AM.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first week of March, temperatures are above the normal high of 40 degrees with highs in the 50s!

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 95 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 61 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 39 below.

