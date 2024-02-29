Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and milder, high of 44

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 95 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 61 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 39 below.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!