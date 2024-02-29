Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and milder, high of 44

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
High pressure passes by to our south today. This moderates temperatures and brings lighter winds with a high of 44. Milder this weekend into early next week, but also be wet at times.
5-Day Outlook, March 1-5
Weather Alerts
Strong gusty winds yesterday:
- Manchester had a wind gust of 53 mph at 3:49 AM.
- Nashua had a wind gust of 45 mph at 10:40 AM.
- Portsmouth had a wind gust of 44 mph at 1:26 AM.
- Mount Washington had a wind gust of 70 mph at 11 AM.
- Concord had a wind gust of 52 mph at 1:03 AM.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 95 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 61 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 39 below.
