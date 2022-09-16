Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cool, high of 70

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

High pressure maintains fair weather today into tomorrow before shifting offshore tomorrow night. A real chilly Saturday morning with lows in the 40s.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 16-Sept. 20

Today: Some sun & clouds, breezy, and cool. High 70 Winds NW 10-15 mph Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Lots of sunshine and warmer. High 73 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun & more humid with some afternoon showers. High 84 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Periods of rain & humid. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Cloudy & cooler with few showers. High 68 Winds: E 5-10 mph Monday night: Cloudy with some rain. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Periods of sun & clouds with a few showers. High 74 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Our long dry spell will continue through the start of the weekend. Next Thursday for the first day of Fall some sun and a thunderstorm with highs around 80.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 5 0 mph. Wind chill values are as low as17 in the morning.

