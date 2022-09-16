Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cool, high of 70

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
High pressure maintains fair weather today into tomorrow before shifting offshore tomorrow night. A real chilly Saturday morning with lows in the 40s.
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 5 0 mph. Wind chill values are as low as17 in the morning.
