Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cold, high of 42

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend is the coldest air so far this season; it will feel like mid-January, so dress warmly. The outlook for Thanksgiving is some sun and cold with highs in the 30s. Black Friday some snow is possible.

White Mountains Weather

Wildcat Mountain Plan to Open Today White Mountains Weather The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 12 below in the morning.

