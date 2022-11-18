Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cold, high of 42

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Mainly dry and quiet weather today. This weekend is well below normal temperatures, with blustery conditions with generally dry weather into early next week. Temperatures then begin to modify and warm a bit into next Tuesday and Wednesday and still remain generally dry.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 18-22, 2022

Today: Some sun, breezy, and cold. High 42 (feel like 35) Winds: WSW10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and very cold. Low 24 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 39 (feel like 34) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and very cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Very cold & windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 25) Winds: W 15-25+ mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and very cold. Low 21 (feel like 13) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday: Cold with some sun & clouds. Hight 39 (feel like 28) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 29 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 47 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend is the coldest air so far this season; it will feel like mid-January, so dress warmly. The outlook for Thanksgiving is some sun and cold with highs in the 30s. Black Friday some snow is possible.

White Mountains Weather

Wildcat Mountain Plan to Open Today White Mountains Weather The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 12 below in the morning.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

