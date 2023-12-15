Friday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 53

Friday’s Weather

High pressure is expected to move over New England Friday bringing warm and sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 15 – 19

Today: Sunny & warmer. High 53 (feel like 48) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 48 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy, breezy & mild with rain (.50″). Low 45 (feel like 39) Winds: ESE 15-20+ mph
Monday: Warmer & windy with some heavy rain (1.5″). High 60 (feel like 56) Winds: SSE 15-25 with gusts to 40 mph
Monday night: Cloudy, colder, & breezy with early showers. Low 38 (feel like 35) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Some snow showers and cold. High 39 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Some snow (2-4″). Low 30 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Weather Alerts

A storm with heavy rain & wind moves in Sunday night into Monday along with warmer temperatures with a high around 60.

 

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Christmas is 10 days away the outlook for Christmas Day is sunny & mild a high in the upper 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds 70 to 80 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

