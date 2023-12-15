Friday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 53

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds 70 to 80 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. NH Ski Season 2023