Friday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high around 80

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Friday’s Weather

Warming begins today, with clouds breaking up to a partly to mostly sunny sky. This should help temperatures to climb to near 80. Hot temperatures are expected this weekend, with readings topping out several degrees warmer than last weekend`s warm spell.

Return of Summer this Weekend.

 Hot temperatures with a July feel this weekend. Record highs in the low to mid-90s will be possible for southern New Hampshire. Rivers, streams, and the ocean can be dangerously cold to enter this time of year. When working outside the possible danger of dehydration and heatstroke. A Heat Advisory in the month of May has never been issued. With the forecast continuing to hint at record-breaking heat, and muggy conditions this weekend, this streak may end.

5-Day Outlook May 20-May 24

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High Near 80 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild, and more humid. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid with record heat. High 95 (92 2009) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, breezy, with record heat, and humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 97 (96 1941) Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 66 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday: Some sun and cooler. High 73 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will be spring-like next week. A peek at the Memorial Day Weekend shows a warmup returning.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 30 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 20 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

