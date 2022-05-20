Friday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high around 80

Warming begins today, with clouds breaking up to a partly to mostly sunny sky. This should help temperatures to climb to near 80. Hot temperatures are expected this weekend, with readings topping out several degrees warmer than last weekend`s warm spell.

Return of Summer this Weekend.

Hot temperatures with a July feel this weekend. Record highs in the low to mid-90s will be possible for southern New Hampshire. Rivers, streams, and the ocean can be dangerously cold to enter this time of year. When working outside the possible danger of dehydration and heatstroke. A Heat Advisory in the month of May has never been issued. With the forecast continuing to hint at record-breaking heat, and muggy conditions this weekend, this streak may end.