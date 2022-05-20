Friday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high around 80

Friday’s Weather
Return of Summer this Weekend.
Hot temperatures with a July feel this weekend. Record highs in the low to mid-90s will be possible for southern New Hampshire. Rivers, streams, and the ocean can be dangerously cold to enter this time of year. When working outside the possible danger of dehydration and heatstroke. A Heat Advisory in the month of May has never been issued. With the forecast continuing to hint at record-breaking heat, and muggy conditions this weekend, this streak may end.
5-Day Outlook May 20-May 24
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 30 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 20 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon.