Friday’s weather: Sunny and warm, pop-up T-storm in the afternoon, high of 84

Weather Watch Video
<
Friday’s Weather
5-Day Forecast May 12-16
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather outlook: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
U.V. Index: Moderate
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Wind: West winds 5 to 10 mph
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 49 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high, and chances of survival become severely diminished even with the appropriate thermal protection.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 11:51 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 05:58 PM.
Lake Winnipesaukee
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 2 feet. Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 51 degrees.