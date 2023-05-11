Friday’s weather: Sunny and warm, pop-up T-storm in the afternoon, high of 84

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 20 mph increasing to the northwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds are 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather outlook: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

U.V. Index: Moderate

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: West winds 5 to 10 mph

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 49 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high, and chances of survival become severely diminished even with the appropriate thermal protection.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 11:51 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 05:58 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 2 feet. Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 51 degrees.