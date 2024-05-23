Friday’s weather: Sunny and warm, high of 85

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s, although temperatures will be in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Westerly winds will be blowing at 30 to 40 mph, with gusts reaching up to 70 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Expect west winds at 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 60 mph.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

UV Index: Very High

Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: None.

Water Temperature: 55 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low tide at 0.0 feet (MLLW) occurred at 06:56 AM, and high tide at 7.8 feet (MLLW) was at 12:54 PM. Lake Forecast

Westerly winds are expected at approximately 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Wave heights will be around 2 feet. Conditions will be sunny, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. There is no forecast for thunderstorms during this period. The water temperature will be 61 degrees Fahrenheit.