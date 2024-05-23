Friday’s weather: Sunny and warm, high of 85

Thursday, May 23, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, May 23, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Friday’s Weather

Today brings less humidity, with mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

weather graphic 2 22

Holiday Outlook

The Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer will bring plenty of sunshine with very warm temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. On Memorial Day, anticipate overcast skies, cooler temperatures, and intermittent showers, with highs in the lower 70s.

5-Day Outlook, May 24-28

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm, and less humid. High 85 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 54 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Very warm with sunshine. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Remaining quite warm with periods of clouds and sunshine. High 83 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 57 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Memorial Day: Expect cloudy skies with cooler temperatures and occasional showers. High 72 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Expect cloudy skies with rain and a thunderstorm in the evening, followed by a couple of thunderstorms later on. Low 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Pleasantly warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High 78 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The final four days of May are expected to be predominantly dry, with typical temperatures ranging from the low to mid-70s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s, although temperatures will be in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Westerly winds will be blowing at 30 to 40 mph, with gusts reaching up to 70 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Expect west winds at 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 60 mph.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
UV Index: Very High
Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: None.
Water Temperature: 55 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low tide at 0.0 feet (MLLW) occurred at 06:56 AM, and high tide at 7.8 feet (MLLW) was at 12:54 PM.

Lake Forecast

Westerly winds are expected at approximately 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Wave heights will be around 2 feet. Conditions will be sunny, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. There is no forecast for thunderstorms during this period. The water temperature will be 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts