Friday’s weather: Sunny and unseasonably cool, high of 51

Friday’s Weather
High pressure in control brings mostly dry and seasonably cool weather today. The weekend continues to look dry with a bit of a warmup.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 5 – Nov. 9
Today: Mostly sunny & chilly High 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear & cold Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny & chilly High 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: (Put clocks back 1 hour) Clear & cold Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & not as cold High 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny & milder High 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 61 Winds: WNW 5-10mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy Low 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Unless a coastal storm off the Carolinas takes a drastic turn to the north early next week, any chance of appreciable precipitation will likely hold off until at least next Friday.
Winter Weather Preparedness Week
Prepare! Don’t Let a Winter Storm Take You by Surprise
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the upper 20s…except around 20 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to15mph.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!