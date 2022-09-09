Friday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 83 + an update on NH’s drought conditions

Today: Patchy morning fog followed by sunshine & pleasant. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Mainly clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday night: Few clouds. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun and slightly more humid. High 85 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: More clouds than sun and humid with a spot shower. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Mostly cloudy & humid. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday: Humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Humid with periods of rain with a thunderstorm. Low 63 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Summer-like temperatures for this weekend with highs in the 80s. Some wet weather by the middle of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

An easterly swell will begin to build this afternoon along the coastline, generated by the interaction between Hurricane Earl south of Bermuda and High pressure across Atlantic Canada. Although waves will only be around 3 feet by late in the day, the long period of the swell will cause rip currents to strengthen by the weekend.

Weather: Pleasant with plenty of sunshine.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 11:02 AM. Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 05:19 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee