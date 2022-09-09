Friday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 83 + an update on NH’s drought conditions

Thursday, September 8, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, September 8, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

As the ridge builds into New England today, the airmass continues to warm up. This yields a mostly sunny day with temperatures warming into the upper 70s to near 80. A light sea breeze develops in the afternoon along the coastline, causing temps to drop by a few degrees.

Drought Update for September

We are still in a severe drought even with 2″ of rain earlier this week. We are still close to 3″ below normal in rainfall.

Click here to view an interactive version of the below.

 

5-Day Outlook Sept. 8-Sept. 11

Today: Patchy morning fog followed by sunshine & pleasant. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mainly clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Few clouds. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun and slightly more humid. High 85 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: More clouds than sun and humid with a spot shower. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy & humid. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Humid with periods of rain with a thunderstorm. Low 63 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Summer-like temperatures for this weekend with highs in the 80s. Some wet weather by the middle of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

An easterly swell will begin to build this afternoon along the coastline, generated by the interaction between Hurricane Earl south of Bermuda and High pressure across Atlantic Canada. Although waves will only be around 3 feet by late in the day, the long period of the swell will cause rip currents to strengthen by the weekend.

Weather: Pleasant with plenty of sunshine.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 11:02 AM. Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 05:19 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Light and variable winds become southwest at around 5 mph in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 70 degrees.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts