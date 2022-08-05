Friday’s weather: Sunny and not as hot, but will still feel like 100 – thanks, humidity

Today: Some sun and muggy with hit or miss thunderstorms. High 94 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy and humid with spotty thunderstorms in the evening. Low 72 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Some clouds and sun, humid and hot with a few thunderstorms. High 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 74 Winds: SSW 5-10mph Sunday: Some sun, hot, and muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 94 (feel like 101) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 72 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Monday: Some sun, hot, and muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 91 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid with some thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday: Some sun, hot, and humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Evening thunderstorms with humid conditions. Low 67 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph THE HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM FRIDAY WHAT…Heat index values in the upper 90s to 100 are expected. WHERE…Merrimack, Strafford, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties. WHEN…Until 8 PM tonight. IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The August heat and humidity will last until the start of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers are likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Partly sunny until 5 PM, then cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: Highs in the mid-80s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 69 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 11:31 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 05:31 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee