Friday’s weather: Sunny and not as hot, but will still feel like 100 – thanks, humidity

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, August 4, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

The high yesterday of 99 broke the record of 94 set in 1935. Today will be hot but not record heat the high today of 94 will feel like 100 with the humidity.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 5-Aug. 9

Today: Some sun and muggy with hit or miss thunderstorms. High 94 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and humid with spotty thunderstorms in the evening. Low 72 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some clouds and sun, humid and hot with a few thunderstorms. High 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 74 Winds: SSW 5-10mph
Sunday: Some sun, hot, and muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 94 (feel like 101) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 72 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, hot, and muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 91 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid with some thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun, hot, and humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Evening thunderstorms with humid conditions. Low 67 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
THE HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM FRIDAY
WHAT…Heat index values in the upper 90s to 100 are expected.
WHERE…Merrimack, Strafford, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…Until 8 PM tonight. IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The August heat and humidity will last until the start of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers are likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Partly sunny until 5 PM, then cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: Highs in the mid-80s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 69 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 11:31 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 05:31 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 65 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts