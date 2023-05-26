Friday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 72

Thursday, May 25, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Today as we head to the Memorial Day weekend temperatures will be normal in the lower 70s. The feel of summer moving for the long weekend with temperatures averaging above the normal high.e holiday weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable on Friday before we trend above normal through the Memorial Day weekend.

Weather Flash

Shorts and flip-flop alert for the unofficial start of summer! But be aware entering cold bodies of water can lead to cold-water shock!

Weather Alert

Shorts and flip-flop alert for the unofficial start of summer!

5-Day Forecast May 26-30

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 72 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Lots of sunshine & nice. High Near 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Very warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Memorial Day: Sunny & not as warm. High 78 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & mild. Low 52 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warm. High Around 80 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 52 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

If on vacation for Memorial Day week it will be dry with temperatures in the 80s.May get into the 90s next Thursday!

Weather in the News

An item of note for this week is the ongoing wildfire smoke arriving from Alberta, Canada. Given the upper-level northwesterly flow on the northern side of the high, it’s likely periods of smoke will transit through New England, which will have an effect on high temperatures and result in some hazy conditions. The threat of smoke will end tomorrow with the passage of the cold front later today.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s… except around 40 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 6 above in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 11:24 AM. High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 05:28 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

