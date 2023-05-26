Friday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 72

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s… except around 40 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 6 above in the morning. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 11:24 AM. High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 05:28 PM.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.