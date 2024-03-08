Friday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 52

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: (Set clocks ahead 1 hour.) Cloudy & breezy with rain (.70″) late. Low 37 Winds: ESE 15-20 mph

Sunday: Morning rain (.50″) with some afternoon showers. High 49 (feel like 45) Winds: Shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph Sunday night: Breezy with some light snow late (less than 1″) Low 32 (feel like 18) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy & very windy with flurries in the morning. High 43 (feel like 32) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & windy. Low 32 (feel like 20) Winds: 15-20+ mph

Tuesday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 32 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 10-15 mph