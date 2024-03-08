Friday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 52

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Friday’s Weather
Sunshine returns today, as high pressure over Quebec builds into New England with highs in the lower 50s. Dry conditions into Saturday before the next storm system impacts the region with rain Saturday night into early Sunday.
5-Day Outlook, March 8-12
Thursday’s rainfall amounts.
Hillsborough County:
- Peterborough 2.04″
- Temple 2″
- Hudson 1.95″
- Hollis 1.93″
- Amherst 1.88″
- Milford 1.81″
- Bedford 1.76″
- New Boston 1.72″
- Nashua 1.68″
- Manchester 1.48″
- Hooksett 1.44″
- Francestown 1.16″
- Dunbarton 1.03″
Merrimack County:
- Contoocook 1.67″
- Bow 1.54″
- Concord 1.51″
- Epsom 1.48″
- Danbury 1.46″
- New London 1.39″
- Canterbury 1.35″
- Pittsfield 1.28″
- Loudon 1.16″
Rockingham County:
- Windam1.79″
- Raymond 1.69″
- Derry 1.69″
- Deerfield 1.59″
- Londonderry 1.57″
- Hampstead 1.55″
- Auburn 1.48″
- Hampton Falls 1.43″
- Northwood 1.27″
- Epping 1.20″
- Portsmouth 1.07″
- Greenland 1.07″
- Newmarket 1.05″
- Chester .92″
- Kingston ,89″
- Brentwood .83″
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s. Northeast winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 above in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!
