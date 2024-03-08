Friday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 52

Friday, March 8, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Friday’s Weather

Sunshine returns today, as high pressure over Quebec builds into New England with highs in the lower 50s. Dry conditions into Saturday before the next storm system impacts the region with rain Saturday night into early Sunday.

5-Day Outlook, March 8-12

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: (Set clocks ahead 1 hour.) Cloudy & breezy with rain (.70″) late. Low 37 Winds: ESE 15-20 mph
Sunday: Morning rain (.50″) with some afternoon showers. High 49 (feel like 45) Winds: Shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph Sunday night: Breezy with some light snow late (less than 1″) Low 32 (feel like 18) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy & very windy with flurries in the morning. High 43 (feel like 32) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Monday Night: Partly cloudy & windy. Low 32 (feel like 20) Winds: 15-20+ mph
Tuesday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 32 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday’s rainfall amounts.

Hillsborough County:

  • Peterborough 2.04″
  • Temple 2″
  • Hudson 1.95″
  • Hollis 1.93″
  • Amherst 1.88″
  • Milford 1.81″
  • Bedford 1.76″
  • New Boston 1.72″
  • Nashua 1.68″
  • Manchester 1.48″
  • Hooksett 1.44″
  • Francestown 1.16″
  • Dunbarton 1.03″

Merrimack County:

  • Contoocook 1.67″
  • Bow 1.54″
  • Concord 1.51″
  • Epsom 1.48″
  • Danbury 1.46″
  • New London 1.39″
  • Canterbury 1.35″
  • Pittsfield 1.28″
  • Loudon 1.16″

Rockingham County:

  • Windam1.79″
  • Raymond 1.69″
  • Derry 1.69″
  • Deerfield 1.59″
  • Londonderry 1.57″
  • Hampstead 1.55″
  • Auburn 1.48″
  • Hampton Falls 1.43″
  • Northwood 1.27″
  • Epping 1.20″
  • Portsmouth 1.07″
  • Greenland 1.07″
  • Newmarket 1.05″
  • Chester .92″
  • Kingston ,89″
  • Brentwood .83″

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Daylight Saving Time starts March 10 so Saturday night before you go to bed “spring ahead” by adjusting your clocks ahead one hour.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s. Northeast winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

