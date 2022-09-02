Friday’s weather: Sunny and nice as temps warm up for Labor Day weekend, high today of 79

Thursday, September 1, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
VIDEO: Rick Gordon is back in action! Click below to hear today’s weather forecast plan for the week ahead.

Friday’s Weather

Today high-pressure slides across New Hampshire today and tomorrow with a warming trend into the Labor Day weekend. The next cold front crosses Sunday for another round of showers and possibly some thunderstorms with the front stalling over southern New England into early next week.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 2-Sept. 6

Today: Sunny & nice. High: 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Comfortable sunshine and warmer. High 85 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun, very warm and more humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Few showers and turning less humid late. Low 60 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Labor Day: Cloudy and cooler with some showers. High 73 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for Labor Day is cloudy and cooler with some showers with highs in the lower 70s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Sunny.

U.V. Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 68 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 10:14 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 04:10 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 74 degrees.

 

