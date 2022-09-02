Friday’s weather: Sunny and nice as temps warm up for Labor Day weekend, high today of 79

Today: Sunny & nice. High: 79 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Comfortable sunshine and warmer. High 85 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63 Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday: Some sun, very warm and more humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Few showers and turning less humid late. Low 60 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Labor Day: Cloudy and cooler with some showers. High 73 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Monday night: Cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: E 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching The outlook for Labor Day is cloudy and cooler with some showers with highs in the lower 70s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Sunny.

U.V. Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 68 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 10:14 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 04:10 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee