Friday’s weather: Sunny and nice as temps warm up for Labor Day weekend, high today of 79

VIDEO: Rick Gordon is back in action! Click below to hear today’s weather forecast plan for the week ahead.
Friday’s Weather
Today high-pressure slides across New Hampshire today and tomorrow with a warming trend into the Labor Day weekend. The next cold front crosses Sunday for another round of showers and possibly some thunderstorms with the front stalling over southern New England into early next week.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 2-Sept. 6
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The outlook for Labor Day is cloudy and cooler with some showers with highs in the lower 70s.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Sunny.
U.V. Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 10:14 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 04:10 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee