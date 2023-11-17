Friday’s weather: Sunny and mild with a high of 64

Tuesday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds with a mix of snow & rain. High 41 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with a mix of snow & rain. Low 33 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Weather Alerts
The coastal storm for Saturday appears to be staying out to sea with a potent storm over Atlantic Canada this weekend, for us it looks like just a few showers.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Travel day Wednesday some morning rain with a high of 51. Thanksgiving Day some sun & cold with a high of 39. Black Friday is sunny & cold high of 37.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2023 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.