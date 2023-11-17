Friday’s weather: Sunny and mild with a high of 64

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

