Friday's weather: Sunny and mild with a high of 64

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Today high pressure will allow for dry conditions and warm temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 17–21

Today: Sunshine & mild with increasing clouds towards evening. High 64 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mild with a few showers late. Low 51 Winds S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy, windy, and cooler with a couple of showers. High 53 early falling into the 40s. (feel like 40) Winds: N 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Clearing, breezy, & colder. Low 29 (feel like 20) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & chilly. High 45 (feel like 39) Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 26 (feel like 17) Winds: WNW 5-10+ mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cold. High 41 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds with a mix of snow & rain. High 41 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with a mix of snow & rain. Low 33 Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Weather Alerts

The coastal storm for Saturday appears to be staying out to sea with a potent storm over Atlantic Canada this weekend, for us it looks like just a few showers.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Travel day Wednesday some morning rain with a high of 51. Thanksgiving Day some sun & cold with a high of 39. Black Friday is sunny & cold high of 37.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

 

