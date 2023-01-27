Friday’s weather: Sunny and colder, high of 34 with a weekend warm-up

Weather Watch Video

Friday’s Weather

Today will be mostly sunny with a normal January high of 34. Temperatures this weekend will be above late January normals.

There are signs that we may finally see a shot of very cold to frigid air working into New Hampshire during the second half of next week. Daily Forecast for Jan. 27, 2022-Jan. 31, 2023 Today: Mostly sunny & colder. High 34 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 43 (feel like 34) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 43 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Few snow showers (dusting to 1″). Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Period of light snow (1-2″) Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air of the winter moving in as we start February. Outlook for Groundhog Day February 2 is for some sun & clouds with a high of 25. The first weekend of February highs only in the teens.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Highs around 12. Northwest winds around 35 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 29 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 10 to 20. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 19 below.