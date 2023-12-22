Friday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 37

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Today is bright and cold for the first full day of Winter with highs in the upper 30s but minus the blustery conditions we had yesterday. Temperatures moderate during the Holiday weekend into early next week.

Weather Alerts

Gets milder over the Christmas Eve weekend and Christmas Day as Santa comes to town. Looking at New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day temperatures will average above normal.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 22 – 26

Today: Sunny & cold. High 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mainly clear & cold. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun then clouds & milder. High 43 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds & not as cold. Low 30 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Christmas Eve Day: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas Eve: Partial clearing late & mild. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas: Some sun & mild. High 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 35 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 50 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers moving in late. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Christmas is 4 days away the outlook for Christmas Day is some sun with highs in the upper 40s. Staying dry for travelers through Christmas.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

