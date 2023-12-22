Friday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 37

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.