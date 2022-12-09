Friday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 44 – with a drop in temps for the weekend

Thursday, December 8, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Canadian high pressure will remain north of New Hampshire through the weekend, providing a cool and dry northerly feed of air. Further south near the Mid-Atlantic, low pressure will develop and could produce light snow showers or flurries Sunday night.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 9-Dec. 13, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 44 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 29) Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 23 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and cold. High 31 (feel like 25) Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers (Tr-1″). Low 23 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 22 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 38 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & cold. Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The long-range outlook shows mainly dry weather with our next big storm moving in next Friday with rain.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph… except north 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

