Friday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 44 – with a drop in temps for the weekend

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 44 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 29) Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 23 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and cold. High 31 (feel like 25) Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers (Tr-1″). Low 23 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 22 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 38 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Clear & cold. Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

The long-range outlook shows mainly dry weather with our next big storm moving in next Friday with rain.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph… except north 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report