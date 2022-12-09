Friday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 44 – with a drop in temps for the weekend

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
Daily Forecast for Dec. 9-Dec. 13, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The long-range outlook shows mainly dry weather with our next big storm moving in next Friday with rain.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph… except north 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.
