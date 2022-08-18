Friday’s weather: Start of a weekend heat wave, hot and sunny, high of 90

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.
Friday’s Weather
Today will be a start of a heat wave with a high of 90. Both days this weekend temperatures into the lower 90s with increasing humidity.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 19-Aug. 23
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Sunny.
U.V. Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Wind: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 12:05 PM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 6: 30 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee