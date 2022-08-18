Friday’s weather: Start of a weekend heat wave, hot and sunny, high of 90

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 92 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. High 92 Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy, foggy, and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday: Not as warm but humid with a few showers. 79 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Monday night: Humid with a few showers. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Cloudy and humid with some thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday night: Humid with spotty thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some showers and thunderstorms early next week. With temperatures returning back toward seasonal normal.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Wind: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 12:05 PM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 6: 30 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee