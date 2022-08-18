Friday’s weather: Start of a weekend heat wave, hot and sunny, high of 90

Below: He's back "on air!" Rick Gordon walks you through today's weather and what's in store.

Friday’s Weather

Today will be a start of a heat wave with a high of 90. Both days this weekend temperatures into the lower 90s with increasing humidity.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 19-Aug. 23

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 92 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. High 92 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, foggy, and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Not as warm but humid with a few showers. 79 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Humid with a few showers. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy and humid with some thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Humid with spotty thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some showers and thunderstorms early next week. With temperatures returning back toward seasonal normal.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Wind: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 12:05 PM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 6: 30 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 74 degrees.

