Friday’s weather: Spring-like, with a high around 70

Friday’s Weather

Early morning fog burns off to partly to mostly sunny conditions with a temperature around 70. The weather pattern turns significantly more unsettled this weekend as a complex low-pressure system slowly crosses New England.

5-Day Outlook March 18- March 22

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and spring-like. High 70 Winds NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clouding up and mild with late showers. Low 44 Winds NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Periods of rain and cooler. High 48 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Early showers or a thundershower. Low 45 Winds: N 5-10 mph
First Day of Spring: Mostly cloudy with early showers & breezy. High 59 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Some clearing. Low 40 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, and not as mild. High 53 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 34 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 47 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cooler weather for the first full week of spring.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 17.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

