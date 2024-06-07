Friday’s weather: Some sunny breaks in the clouds, possible p.m. shower, high of 82

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, later clearing intermittently. Showers are possible in the morning, becoming more likely by the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 60s, with south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will appear intermittently as clouds come and go, followed by increasing cloudiness. Showers are possible in the morning, becoming more likely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-60s, with south winds at 10 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather: The forecast is mostly cloudy until 2 PM, followed by mostly sunny skies. There may be spotty showers.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

UV Index: Moderate.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 59 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.9 feet (MLLW) 06:52 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 12:50 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect southwest winds at approximately 5 mph with wave heights under one foot. The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny skies. The morning fog may be patchy. There’s a possibility of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s. The likelihood of rain stands at 40 percent. The threat of lightning is considered low, indicating a minimal chance of thunderstorms. The lake temperature will be around 64 degrees.