Friday’s weather: Some sunny breaks in the clouds, possible p.m. shower, high of 82

Friday, June 7, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, June 7, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Friday’s Weather

Today will have breaks of afternoon sunshine with a chance of isolated showers, leading to decreased humidity and highs in the lower 80s.

weather graphic 2 6

5-Day Outlook, June 7-11

Today: A cloudy sky with breaks of afternoon sunshine and the possibility of a sporadic shower, leading to less humidity. High 82 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with an early shower. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Expect a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds, and spotty showers or a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 75 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Expect alternating periods of clouds and sunshine, with spotty thundershowers in the afternoon. High 75 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds with a passing afternoon shower. High 75 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: More clouds than sunshine with a stray shower. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Weekend Planner

The weekend is expected to be mostly dry with the possibility of spotty showers or thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Midway through the next week, temperatures are expected to be above average, with highs in the mid-80s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, later clearing intermittently. Showers are possible in the morning, becoming more likely by the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 60s, with south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will appear intermittently as clouds come and go, followed by increasing cloudiness. Showers are possible in the morning, becoming more likely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-60s, with south winds at 10 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather: The forecast is mostly cloudy until 2 PM, followed by mostly sunny skies. There may be spotty showers.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
UV Index: Moderate.
Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 59 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.9 feet (MLLW) 06:52 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 12:50 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect southwest winds at approximately 5 mph with wave heights under one foot. The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny skies. The morning fog may be patchy. There’s a possibility of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s. The likelihood of rain stands at 40 percent. The threat of lightning is considered low, indicating a minimal chance of thunderstorms. The lake temperature will be around 64 degrees.

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts