Friday’s weather: Some sun and increasing humidity, high of 81

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward evening.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 59 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 10:00 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 04:02 PM. View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole