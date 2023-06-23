Friday’s weather: Some sun and increasing humidity, high of 81

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Today the humidity levels will be on the increase with some sun, any spot thunderstorms will hold off until evening.

What’s on Deck

Little relief from the humidity in the coming days which could last through next week. Multiple rounds of showers with embedded thunder are possible this weekend. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in any slow-moving thunderstorms, which could cause isolated flooding.

5-Day Forecast June 23-June 27

Today: Some sun and more humid with spot thunderstorms towards evening. High 81 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Spot evening thunderstorm, mild, and muggy. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun and muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 80 (feel like 85) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy, warm, & muggy with some evening thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun, very warm & muggy with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High 83 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: An evening thunderstorm & muggy. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy & muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 79 (feel like 85) Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy & muggy with a few thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 82) Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Humid with some thunderstorms. Low 66 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The muggy conditions will hold on for the first full week of summer.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward evening.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 59 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 10:00 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 04:02 PM. View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms by evening. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 66 degrees.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

