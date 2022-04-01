Friday’s weather: Some breezy April showers before the sun breaks through, high of 58

Thursday, March 31, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Thursday, March 31, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

For the first day of April, some morning spotty April showers and breezy followed by some sun during the afternoon. The first weekend of April will start sunny and end cloudy with showers by evening.

5-Day Outlook April 1-April 5

Today (April 1): Early spot showers followed by some sun and breezy. High 58 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy & colder. Low 32 (feel like 24) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and windy. High 53 (feel like 46) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy with showers by evening. High 51 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Showers early then partly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Temperature and Precipitation Outlook for April

The temperature will be slightly above normal.

Precipitation will be slightly above normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

April showers moving in the middle of next week.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: You, too, can be a weather watcher.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Snow showers are likely in the afternoon with visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 40 mph increasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 6 above in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Snow showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 15.

Check out slope conditions below

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts