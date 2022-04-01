Friday’s weather: Some breezy April showers before the sun breaks through, high of 58

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Snow showers are likely in the afternoon with visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 40 mph increasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 6 above in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Snow showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 15.