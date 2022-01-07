Friday’s weather: Snow will fall with 3 to 5 inches expected in Manchester

Friday’s Weather

After a nice day yesterday, low pressure will track up the East Coast today, spreading snow across New Hampshire. The heaviest accumulations will be in interior and coastal Rockingham County (5-7″). Cold air moves in behind the low for tomorrow.

Weather Alert

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY UNTIL 7 PM
WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.
WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN…Today until 7 PM tonight.
IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS. Snow will increase in intensity through the morning hours and morning commute. Winds will increase as the storm exits, resulting in the potential for blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Travel Advisory

Snow will likely develop after midnight and last into tomorrow afternoon. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches away from the coast are expected, with the coast potentially seeing 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts. Snowfall rates could be a half-inch to one inch per hour around the time of the morning commute tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 7 – Jan. 11

Today: Cloudy and colder with snow (3-5″). High 32 (feel like 20) Winds: N 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Clearing and cold. Low 14 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Cloudy and not as cold. High 39 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Early rain showers with some clearing late. Low 26 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High 29 (feel like 15) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Mostly clear and much colder. Low 6 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and frigid. High 7 (feel like -8) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and frigid. Low 0 (feel like -6) Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest arctic air in a couple of years moving in later next Monday into Tuesday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Snow (1-2′). Highs 11 to 21. Northeast winds around 15 mph increase to the northwest around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northeast winds around 25 mph become northwest and increase to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-2″). Highs around 19. Northeast winds around 15 mph increase to the northwest around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

