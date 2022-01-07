Friday’s weather: Snow will fall with 3 to 5 inches expected in Manchester

The coldest arctic air in a couple of years moving in later next Monday into Tuesday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Snow (1-2′). Highs 11 to 21. Northeast winds around 15 mph increase to the northwest around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northeast winds around 25 mph become northwest and increase to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-2″). Highs around 19. Northeast winds around 15 mph increase to the northwest around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

